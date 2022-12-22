Invoking World War Two, Zelenskiy tells Congress aid is not charity

Published by

Reuters

By Steve Holland and Pavel Polityuk WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the U.S. Congress on Wednesday that aid to Ukraine is an investment in democracy, not charity, and invoked American victory over the Nazis in a key World War Two battle to press for continued assistance. Zelenskiy, on his first foreign wartime visit, wore his trademark olive green pants and sweater, and earlier met President Joe Biden, who urged support to keep flowing in 2023, when congressional approval for Ukrainian aid will be harder. The United States has sent about $50 billion in assistance…

Read More