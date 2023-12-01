Indicted Republican lawmaker George Santos expelled from U.S. House

Published by

Reuters

By Makini Brice WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Indicted Republican George Santos’ brief career in the U.S. House of Representatives came to an end on Friday, when fellow lawmakers voted to expel him over criminal corruption charges and accusations of misspending campaign money. The House voted 311-114 to immediately remove the controversial freshman lawmaker, above the two-thirds majority required to oust one of its own. Shortly before the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would vote against the expulsion, an aide said. Santos, 35, has been mired in controversy since his November 2022 election. …

Read More