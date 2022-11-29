In Chicago, Pence denounces Trump dinner with antisemitic purveyors Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

Published by

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday denounced former President Donald Trump for dining last week with a pair of antisemitic purveyors, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, but stopped short of saying whether he thought it should disqualify Trump’s bid to recapture the White House. Pence, the former one-term Indiana governor before joining Trump’s Republican ticket in 2016, is eyeing his own bid for the GOP nomination for president. But he said a decision won’t come before the holidays. He also said he hasn’t made a decision to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department on its criminal…

