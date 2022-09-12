" />

‘I’m just not going to leave,’ Trump reportedly told aides after loss to Biden

New York Daily News

Former President Donald Trump reportedly told aides that he would simply refuse to hand over power to President Joe Biden after losing the 2020 election. “I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, CNN reported, quoting a forthcoming book by journalist Maggie Haberman. “We’re never leaving,” Trump told a second aide, the network reported. “How can you leave when you won an election?” The direct quotes reported in Haberman’s book mark the first time that Trump’s insistence on clinging to power has been documented. Trump initially seemed to accept defeat to Biden in the November election…

