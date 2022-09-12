‘I’m just not going to leave,’ Trump reportedly told aides after loss to Biden

New York Daily News
Former President Donald Trump reportedly told aides that he would simply refuse to hand over power to President Joe Biden after losing the 2020 election. “I’m just not going to leave,” Trump told one aide, CNN reported, quoting a forthcoming book by journalist Maggie Haberman. “We’re never leaving,” Trump told a second aide, the network reported. “How can you leave when you won an election?” The direct quotes reported in Haberman’s book mark the first time that Trump’s insistence on clinging to power has been documented. Trump initially seemed to accept defeat to Biden in the November election…
Joe Gandelman is a former fulltime journalist who freelanced in India, Spain, Bangladesh and Cypress writing for publications such as the Christian Science Monitor and Newsweek. He also did radio reports from Madrid for NPR’s All Things Considered. He has worked on two U.S. newspapers and quit the news biz in 1990 to go into entertainment. He also has written for The Week and several online publications, did a column for Cagle Cartoons Syndicate and has appeared on CNN.