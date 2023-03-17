ICC judges issue arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine

Published by

Reuters

By Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. The bold legal move will obligate the court’s 123 member states to arrest Putin and transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot on their territory. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its one-year invasion of its neighbour and the Kremlin branded the court decision as “null a…

