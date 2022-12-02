" />

‘I Like Hitler’: Disgraced Mogul Kanye West Praises Nazi Party Leader In Disturbing Sit-Down With Alex Jones

Radar Online

Kanye West continued his downward path and praised Hitler while appearing on Alex Jones’ show, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a clip shared on Twitter, West can be seen in-studio with the one-time Sandy Hook shooting denier while wearing a black mask covering his face. Jones started by addressing the backlash West has been receiving in the past couple of weeks as he has hurled antisemitic remarks around. The disgraced mogul has lost most of his income sources after Adidas, the GAP and various other brands cut ties with him. Jones tells West, “You’re not Hitler, You’re not a Nazi, you don’t de…

