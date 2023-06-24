How mercenary revolt has gathered pace in Russia

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) -Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing a southern city overnight, with Russia’s military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance. Here is a timeline of events as they have unfolded over the last 24 hours. FRIDAY Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the private army called Wagner, releases a video stepping up his feud with Russia’s military top brass and for the first time rejects President Vladimir Putin’s core justifications for invading Ukraine. – In a series of subsequent audio recordings po…

Read More