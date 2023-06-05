" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Politics / How Biden’s ‘sheer political craft’ makes him ‘significant a Democrat president as’ FDR: columnist

How Biden’s ‘sheer political craft’ makes him ‘significant a Democrat president as’ FDR: columnist

by Leave a Comment

Published by
AlterNet

After President Joe Biden’s fall earlier this week following his Air Force Academy commencement speech, many who were already questioning the 80-year-old president’s competency due to age, believed the accident served as evidence to back their argument. Observer columnist Will Hutton, in an op-ed published by The Guardian Sunday, argues the president’s policy track record and recent “extraordinary victory” in striking a debt ceiling debt to avoid defaulting suggests otherwise. The columnist insists Biden “has had to rely on guile, sheer political craft and reading the Washington runes better t…

Read More