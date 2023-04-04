‘He looks sad’: CNN panel sees reality ‘sinking in’ on Trump’s face

Published by

Raw Story

A CNN panel said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump looked “sad” as he left Trump Tower to be arraigned at the New York courthouse. CNN host Anderson Cooper asked former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin how often Trump is without his political advisers and acolytes around him. “Virtually never, and I have to imagine that he’s noticing that feeling right now because even a minor event in his presidency and immediate post-presidency, he’ll travel with as many as a dozen people around him from press staffers to you know, body men to lawyers and so on,” said Griffin. “And we were noti…

Read More