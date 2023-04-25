HBO’s ‘Succession’ warned us about Tucker Carlson and why Fox News has to lie

Published by

Raw Story

This piece includes spoilers. There are many reasons that “Succession,” the HBO dramedy about a morally bankrupt family of right-wing media moguls, is crackling good television. It combines a Shakespearean power struggle with acidly clever dialogue, layers of ruthless intrigue, and bottomless emotional savagery amid the height of opulence. But there is another element, rarely discussed, that makes “Succession” without equal. To borrow a phrase from Trump’s 2016 campaign, it takes right-wing politics seriously, not literally. In “Succession,” a Fox News-like ATN founded by Logan Roy, a monstrou…

Read More