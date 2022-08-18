" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Half of Republicans line up behind Trump in fight with FBI-Reuters/Ipsos

Half of Republicans line up behind Trump in fight with FBI-Reuters/Ipsos

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Jason Lange WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Half of U.S. Republicans say federal law enforcement officials behaved irresponsibly since searching former President Donald Trump’s Florida home for classified documents taken from the White House, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found this week. FBI agents on Aug. 8 removed 11 sets of classified records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, some of which were labeled “top secret,” a status reserved for the most sensitive U.S. national security information. Trump announced that the search had taken place and has alleged without providing evidence that it was…

Read More