Greta Thunberg vs Andrew Tate: 6 times the Swedish climate activist out-trolled the Twitter trolls

Published by

Euronews (English)

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg blew up the internet last night with her clapback against right wing ‘influencer’ and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. Tate tweeted the Swedish climate activist boasting about his 33 cars and their “enormous emissions”. Thunberg wasted no time in responding. The incident even led to his detention in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape. This isn’t the first time the 19 year old has beaten the trolls at their own game. Here are 5 other times Greta has taken Twitter by storm. 5. Greta Thunberg vs Vladimir Putin, October 2019When Russian…

Read More