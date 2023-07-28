GOP’s Tim Scott Reminds DeSantis There Was ‘No Silver Lining’ In Slavery: ‘It Was Just Devastating’

Published by

Benzinga

Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott has criticized fellow contender Ron DeSantis over the governor’s support for Florida’s education standards, which mandate instruction on the so-called “benefits” of slavery. What Happened: Scott, a senator from South Carolina, emphasized that there was “no silver lining in slavery” and questioned the appropriateness of such a curriculum, Politico reported. “Slavery was really about separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating,” he said. See Also: Ron DeSantis Trails Trump In Polls Due To Lack Of Me…

