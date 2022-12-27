GOP’s George Santos disinvited from Republican Jewish Coalition events after lies revealed

Published by

Raw Story

The Republican Jewish Coalition condemned congressman-elect George Santos but stopped short of calling for his resignation. The New York Republican was elected last month to the U.S. House, but he admitted to making up substantial portions of his background — including his education, work history and Jewish background — and the influential GOP group disinvited him from future events. “He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage,” the group said in a statement. “In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong n…

Read More