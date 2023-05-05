" />

GOP’s Chuck Grassley admits his ‘criminal scheme’ allegations against Joe Biden may be false

Raw Story

Two days after hurling incendiary allegations at President Joe Biden, Sen. Chuck Grassley admitted his assertion may have been false. The Iowa Republican on Wednesday issued a joint statement with Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) alleging Biden was involved in a “criminal scheme” when he served as vice president that involved a foreign national. The two Republican lawmakers called on the Justice Department to release a 2020 document them claim alleges Biden’s involvement in the scheme. “We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations i…

