‘Good grief’: Justice Samuel Alito blasted for ‘joke’ about ‘Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits’

Published by

AlterNet

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday in one of the most important cases of the term, a case that will determine if the nation’s highest court will or will not allow a person citing their personal religious beliefs to openly discriminate in the marketplace against same-sex couples. In likely the most salient and important hypothetical example, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson described in great detail a photographer wanting to re-create scenes from 1940’s Christmases with Santa Clauses and children, in sepia tones, and making them historically accurate. She asked the attorney represe…

Read More