‘Glory to Hamas’: FBI Called to Cornell University After Violent Threats Against Jewish Students — ‘I Will Stab You and Slit Your Throat’

Published by

Radar Online

The FBI was called to Cornell University this weekend after a series of startling threats against the school’s Jewish community were made on an online discussion forum, RadarOnline.com can report. In a shocking development to come as the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas continues to escalate in the Middle East, at least one anonymous Cornell attendee targeted the university’s Jewish students and threatened to “stab” and “slit [their] throats.” One message made on the online discussion board on Sunday declared “Allahuh Akbar” and “Glory to Hamas” and call…

Read More