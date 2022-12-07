Georgia runoff: Democratic U.S. Senator Warnock beats Trump-backed rival

Published by

Reuters

By Nathan Layne ATLANTA (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock won re-election to the U.S. Senate in a hard-fought Georgia runoff on Tuesday, strengthening his party’s razor-thin majority as he fought off a challenge by Republican former football star Herschel Walker. Warnock’s projected victory was narrow. With 99% of the estimated vote counted, he led Walker by 50.8% to 49.2%, according to Edison Research. The result cements Georgia as a battleground state certain to play a prominent role in the 2024 presidential election. Democrats have now won three Senate races in the past two years in the f…

Read More