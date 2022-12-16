‘Free speech for me, but not for thee’: Elon Musk suspends multiple journalists from Twitter

Published by

AlterNet

Twitter owner Elon Musk conducted a banning spree of journalists from major media outlets on Thursday evening – including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Vox, CNN, Mashable, and The Intercept – and the targets were individuals that covered him. The pattern was noticed by NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins and is yet another stark contradiction to Musk’s repeated pledges that his goal was to unshackle the microblogging site from its previous limitations in order to establish a digital free-speech utopia. “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free …

Read More