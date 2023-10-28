Former US VP Pence drops out of Republican presidential campaign

Published by

Reuters

By Alexandra Ulmer and Tim Reid LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence ended his cash-strapped presidential campaign on Saturday, after struggling for months to convince Republican voters he was the best alternative to the man he once served with unswerving loyalty, Donald Trump. “To the American people I say: This is not my time,” Pence told attendees at the Republican Jewish Coalition donor conference in Las Vegas. Pence, 64, publicly broke with Trump, lambasting the former president for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pence gambled that Re…

Read More