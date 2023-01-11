Flights grounded across United States after FAA system outage

Published by

Reuters

By Jamie Freed, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Abhijith Ganapavaram (Reuters) – U.S. flights were grounded or delayed on Wednesday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a system outage, with passengers told to check with airlines for updates. The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations. The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes…

Read More