Factbox-What is Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’, which groups are involved?

Published by

Reuters

(Reuters) – Groups backed by Iran have been waging attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets since war erupted between its Palestinian ally Hamas and Israel on Oct. 7, a campaign that has regionalised the Gaza conflict and fuelled fears of wider escalation. In one of the latest such attacks, three U.S. servicemen were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, U.S. Central Command said on Sunday. Following are key groups involved in attacks. THE ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ An umbrella group of hardline Shi’ite Muslim armed …

Read More