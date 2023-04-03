Factbox-A look at past state leaders who faced international justice

Published by

Reuters UK

THE HAGUE (Reuters) – Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci, considered a hero by compatriots for leading the 1998-99 insurgency against Serbian rule that led to independence, will go on trial on Monday for suspected war crimes during the conflict. He is one of just a small number of heads of state who have faced justice in international and hybrid war crimes tribunals. Following is a look at sitting and former heads of state who have appeared as defendants since World War Two. NAZI GERMANY – KARL DOENITZ At the Nuremberg trials in 1945, seen as the forerunners of international war crimes tribu…

Read More