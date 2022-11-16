Facebook tells fact-checkers to back off Donald Trump if he runs for president: report

Published by

AlterNet

By Brandon Gage Facebook and its parent company Meta have instructed its army of fact-checkers that if former President Donald Trump declares his candidacy for 2024, anything he says that is reposted to the platform is off-limits. CNN obtained a memo on Tuesday ahead of Trump’s anticipated announcement of another White House bid. The internal document, according to the outlet’s reporting, “underscores the challenges social media platforms face in deciding how to handle another potential Trump presidential campaign. The former president is widely expected to announce his third presidential bid …

Read More