Explainer: Uproar over Israeli judicial changes – what’s it all about?

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced increasing pressure on Monday to put the brakes on his government’s drive to enact sweeping changes to the Israeli judiciary, with hundreds of thousands of protesters taking to the streets. The courts overhaul plan has sparked unprecedented public anger since Netanyahu’s coalition of hard-right and religious parties came to power late last year, and has also caused alarm among Israel’s Western allies. WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT’S PROBLEM WITH THE JUDICIARY? Critics of the Supreme Court including many in the coalition government say the …

