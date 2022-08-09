Explainer-Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida estate. What legal woes does he face?

Published by

Reuters

By Luc Cohen (Reuters) – Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Law enforcement officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Trump’s claims. The focus of the investigation was not immediately clear. Here is a look at some of the probes and lawsuits that Trump faces. MISSING NATIONAL RECORDS The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration in February notified Congress that it had recovered about 15 boxes of White House documents from Trump’s Florida home, some of which contained classified …

Read More