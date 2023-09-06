Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets 22 years in Jan 6 case

Published by

Reuters

By Kanishka Singh WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the longest sentence so far in the case. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly imposed the sentence on Tarrio, 39, of Miami, for his role in the riot by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters. His lawyers said he would appeal. Tarrio had been convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in planning the Capitol riot that sought to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s…

Read More