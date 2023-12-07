Ex House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will leave Congress, raising Republican worries

Published by

Reuters

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ousted U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday that he will leave Congress at the end of this year, a move that raised anxieties among his fellow Republicans about the path that lies ahead for their narrow and fractious majority. His move came as Congress struggles to move forward on a raft of critically important legislation, including fiscal 2024 spending bills that Congress must adopt by Jan. 19 to avert a partial government shutdown. The task poses a new and perilous test for McCarthy’s successor, House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johns…

Read More