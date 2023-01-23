Ex-FBI official charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia

Published by

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A former top FBI official was charged with violating U.S. sanctions on Russia by receiving concealed payments from oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Monday. Charles McGonigal, who led the agency’s counterintelligence division in New York before retiring in 2018, was arrested on Saturday. He is charged with investigating a rival oligarch in 2021 on behalf of Deripaska, who was sanctioned in 2018. Prosecutors said McGonigal, 54, also worked on Deripaska’s behalf in 2019 in a failed attempt to get the sanctions on him lifted. Deripaska is the founder of Russian alu…

Read More