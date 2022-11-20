Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account, but where is Donald?

Published by

Euronews (English)

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s Twitter account, reversing an almost two year ban, but so far the former president hasn’t returned. Trump was excluded from Twitter after a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, just as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. In a Saturday Twitter poll, Musk asked his followers if Trump should be allowed back to the social media platform and more than 15 million people cast their online ballots, with the final result 52% to 48% in favour of allowing Donald Trump back again. “The people have spok…

