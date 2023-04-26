E. Jean Carroll takes the witness stand at civil trial; ‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me’

Published by

New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Writer E. Jean Carroll took the witness stand Wednesday in her civil rape case against former President Donald Trump. “I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and shattered my reputation, and I’m here to get my life back,” Carroll told jurors within minutes of taking her seat. Carroll walked the jury through her upbringing as the firstborn of four who grew up in a Republican household in rural Indiana. The 79-year-old has accused Trump of sexually assaulting and raping her inside a changing room at the department store in …

