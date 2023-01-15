‘Dress like a cabbage’: surviving the world’s coldest city

Published by

Reuters UK

YAKUTSK, Russia (Reuters) – Temperatures have plunged to minus 50 degrees Celsius (-58 Fahrenheit) this week in Yakutsk during an abnormally long cold snap in the Siberian city known as the coldest on earth. Located 5,000 km (3,100 miles) east of Moscow on the permafrost of the Russian Far East, residents of the mining city often see the thermometer regularly drop well below minus 40. “You can’t fight it. You either adjust and dress accordingly or you suffer,” said Anastasia Gruzdeva, outside in two scarves, two pairs of gloves and multiple hats and hoods. “You don’t really feel the cold in th…

