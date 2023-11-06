Donald Trump to testify in New York fraud case that threatens his business

Published by

Reuters

By Jack Queen NEW YORK (Reuters) – Donald Trump returns to a New York courtroom on Monday, where he will take the witness stand in a civil fraud trial that threatens to diminish the real-estate empire that built his reputation before he entered politics. The former U.S. president, like his two adult sons who testified last week, will likely face pointed questions about the questionable accounting practices that a judge has already ruled to be fraudulent. New York state lawyers argue that those methods enabled him to win favorable financing terms by pumping up the value of his golf courses, apa…

Read More