Disney announces LGBTQ event night at its California resort immediately after DeSantis threats

Published by
Raw Story

The Disneyland resort in California will hold a new LGBTQ-themed event night, according to the company in a tweeted statement on Monday. “The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June!” said the statement. “This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more.” This announcement comes just hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced at a press conference in Lake Buena Vista that he would be pursuing punitive policies against Disney in an…

