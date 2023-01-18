Disabled vet accuses George Santos of swiping $3K from his dying service dog’s GoFundMe

Published by

Raw Story

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has faced a torrent of scandalous allegations, including that he lied about almost every aspect of his personal and professional background, that he is wanted for fraud in Brazil, that he has ties to the cousin of a Russian oligarch, and that he may have broken campaign finance law. According to Patch on Tuesday, he may have also ripped off a GoFundMe to support a disabled veteran’s dying service dog. “In May 2016, Richard Osthoff was living in a tent in an abandoned chicken coop on the side of Route 9 in Howell, New Jersey, with his beloved service dog Sapphire. A ve…

Read More