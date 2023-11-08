Democratic Governor Andy Beshear Clinches Re-Election In Kentucky, Defeats Trump-Backed Candidate Daniel Cameron

Published by

In a closely-watched gubernatorial race, Andy Beshear has secured a second term as Kentucky’s governor. His victory is a significant win for Democrats in the state. What Happened: Governor Andy Beshear achieved a notable victory in Kentucky’s gubernatorial election, marking another term for the Democrat in a state with a Republican slant, reported The Hill. Decision Desk HQ called the race in favor of Beshear, who outperformed his Republican adversary, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, despite Cameron’s backing from former President Donald Trump. This win sustains Democratic leadership in…

