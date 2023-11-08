" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Democratic Governor Andy Beshear Clinches Re-Election In Kentucky, Defeats Trump-Backed Candidate Daniel Cameron

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear Clinches Re-Election In Kentucky, Defeats Trump-Backed Candidate Daniel Cameron

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Benzinga

In a closely-watched gubernatorial race, Andy Beshear has secured a second term as Kentucky’s governor. His victory is a significant win for Democrats in the state. What Happened: Governor Andy Beshear achieved a notable victory in Kentucky’s gubernatorial election, marking another term for the Democrat in a state with a Republican slant, reported The Hill. Decision Desk HQ called the race in favor of Beshear, who outperformed his Republican adversary, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, despite Cameron’s backing from former President Donald Trump. This win sustains Democratic leadership in…

Read More