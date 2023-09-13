Danelo Cavalcante caught after a two-week manhunt

Published by

The Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped Chester County Prison on Aug. 31, was caught and taken into custody Wednesday morning. Cavalcante had been on the run for 14 days. “The capture of Cavalcante ends the nightmare of the past two weeks,” Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline said in a joint statement. Cavalcante was convicted last month of killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, outside of her home in Schuylkill Township in 2021. He was sentenced to life in state prison and was…

