Crush of migrants headed to US prompts Costa Rica to declare state of emergency

Citing a crushing wave of migrants from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and around the world moving through Costa Rica headed for the United States, the Central American country has declared a “state of emergency” and stepped up deportations. “The people that arrive are passing across Costa Rica trying to get to the United States, basically,” President Rodrigo Chaves said. Viewed as one of the friendlier and protective countries along a 7,000 mile, 11-nation migration trail that begins in Brazil and ends at the U.S.-Mexico border, Costa Rica has recently seen a dramatic rise in migration. That spike is…

