CNN Exec David Zaslav Secretly Orchestrated Don Lemon’s Ouster From Network — Then Blamed CEO Chris Licht During Breakfast With Fired Host: Report

Published by
Radar Online (CA)

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly ordered then-CNN CEO Chris Licht to get rid of Don Lemon – before blaming Licht for Lemon’s ouster during a breakfast with the fired host, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come months after Lemon was abruptly fired from CNN in April, new details have emerged regarding the network star’s downfall and eventual departure. According to a new report published by the New York Times on Wednesday, Zaslav was the one who demanded that Lemon be removed after Lemon made a distasteful and controversial remark about GOP primary can…

