CNN boss urged Trump to ‘have fun’ before taking town hall stage: sources

Published by

Raw Story

Donald Trump’s advisers think this week’s CNN town hall will boost his political fortunes, despite criticism toward the network and possible legal peril he might have created for himself during the broadcast. The ex-president was hoping to mine the town hall for clips to share on social media, and while his advisers insist he wasn’t concerned about the broadcast’s ratings, two sources told The Guardian that he assured CNN chief executive Chris Licht he would boost the network’s ratings. “[Have] a good conversation and have fun,” Licht told Trump, according to the sources. Sources close to Trum…

Read More