Classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency found at think tank -CBS News

Published by
Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Classified documents from Joe Biden’s vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president’s personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, CBS News reported on Monday, citing a White House lawyer. The nearly 10 documents were found at Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, CBS News reported. It said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland had asked the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review the classified documents which were handed over to the National Archives. The classified material was identified by personal attor…

