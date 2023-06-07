Christie kicks off White House bid, attacks Trump as ‘bitter angry man who wants power back for himself’

Published by

NJ.com

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie formally announced his second bid for president Tuesday, using his familiar town hall format to begin thumping former President Donald Trump and make an early case for his long-shot candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 2024 race. The kick-off came after a 27-minute speech where Christie accused recent presidents of both parties of “dividing us” with the intention of locking people into their ideological tribes. He referred to leaders that do that as “pretenders” who want to “divide you further and to make it easier” for the cou…

Read More