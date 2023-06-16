" />

Chris Christie enjoys modest bounce in presidential poll after fierce attacks on Trump

New York Daily News

Chris Christie has enjoyed a modest bounce in support since announcing his Republican presidential campaign with a series of blistering attacks on former President Donald Trump. The former New Jersey governor, who has trashed Trump as a “three-time loser,” scooped 7% backing in a survey of New Hampshire GOP voters, which is up from nothing in a previous survey before he threw his hat in the ring. Trump remained dominant in the poll, scoring 44% toextend his potent lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who slumped from 18% to 12%. Most of Christie’s newfound support appeared to come from those w…

