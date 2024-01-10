Chris Christie drops from 2024 presidential race, ending anti-Trump run

Published by

New York Daily News

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor, dropped from the Republican race for president on Wednesday, capping a long-shot, seven-month bid centered on antagonizing Donald Trump. Christie, who has taunted Trump more than any other candidate in the crowded GOP primary field, failed to gain traction in a party that remains largely loyal to the 45th president. In one debate, Christie called Trump “Donald Duck.” In remarks at a town hall in Windham, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night — the same night as a scheduled debate at which he wasn’t expected to appear — Christie said that he had run b…

Read More