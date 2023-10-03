‘Caucus is unified’: McCarthy’s Jan. 6 actions cited as Democrats seem poised to doom speaker

Published by

Raw Story (CA)

House speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is starting to look like he won’t survive a challenge to his leadership. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has filed a motion to vacate, which McCarthy has said he plans to bring up for a vote Tuesday afternoon. And Democrats have said they will not vote present or vote in favor of tabling the motion — which could doom the California Republican. “Sources say the caucus is unified,” reported the Washington Post’s Leigh Ann Caldwell. “McCarthy’s actions on Jan 6, his trip to Mar a Lago, his attempt to discredit the Jan 6 Cmte, his reneging on debt limit deal and his act…

Read More