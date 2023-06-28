‘Building plans’: Trump has a new excuse for what he was really showing people at Bedminster

Published by

Raw Story

Former President Donald Trump is now claiming that his boasts about holding highly classified national defense information while talking to patrons at his Bedminster golf club in New Jersey were just “bravado” — and all he really had in his hand were “building plans,” according to Semafor. “‘I would say it was bravado, if you want to know the truth, it was bravado,’ Trump said in an interview aboard his plane with Semafor and ABC News. ‘I was talking and just holding up papers and talking about them, but I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents,'” reported Shelby Talcott. “The latest co…

Read More