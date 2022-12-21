Brutal CNN supercut shows all the times Trump vowed he’d release his taxes

Published by

Raw Story

On Tuesday, following the vote by the House Ways and Means Committee to release former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to the public, CNN anchor John Berman offered a key reminder that Trump himself had promised to do this himself, repeatedly, years ago — although, Berman noted, even then, he seemed to be looking for a way out of having to do it. “What is beyond question is when it comes to voluntarily releasing his taxes, the way every president and most presidential candidates have done since President Nixon, Donald Trump gave voters in the 2016 campaign the bait and switch,” said Berma…

Read More