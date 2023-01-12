" />

Brazil government acts against Bolsonaro backers, new protest fizzles

Published by
Reuters

By Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian federal prosecutors on Wednesday requested the investigation of three congressional allies of former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly inciting the worst attack on the country’s democratic institutions in decades. The call for the probe came as the government of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had prepared stepped-up security measures to face renewed protests on Wednesday, but mass demonstrations proposed on pro-Bolsonaro social media to “retake power” failed to materialize. Police said 1,159 people arrested in …

