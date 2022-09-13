Boon or threat? Mexico City wrestles with influx of remote U.S. workers

Published by

Reuters

By Alberto Fajardo, Roberto Ramirez and Josue Gonzalez MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – In a trendy part of Mexico City, in a park surrounded by hipster coffeeshops and restaurants, stands a figure dressed in white with hands in prayer like a Catholic statuette: the so-called patron saint against gentrification. Sandra Valenzuela, a Mexican activist, created the statue to rally neighbors against what she regards as a rising threat to her community and others in the Mexican capital. A wave of international visitors predominantly from the United States has poured into Mexico City’s cafes, parks and AirBn…

Read More