Billionaire GOP patron secretly paid private school tuition for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ nephew

The right-wing billionaire patron of Supreme Court Clarence Thomas secretly paid private school tuition for a great-nephew whom the judge and his wife raised as their own child, a new report revealed Thursday. Harlan Crow forked over $6,000 for a single month in 2009 at north Georgia’s Hidden Lake Academy for Mark Martin, the great-nephew for whom Thomas was a legal guardian, bank records obtained by Pro Publica revealed. The right-wing real estate mogul footed the entire bill for Martin’s one year at the plush boarding school, an administrator said, as well as for three additional years of pr…